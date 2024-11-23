Pitcairn Co. Sells 19,877 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of HP by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,162,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,579,000 after buying an additional 419,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

