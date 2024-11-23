Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

NYSE PII opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after buying an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

