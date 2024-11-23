Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 434396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIOT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Powerfleet from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powerfleet

Powerfleet Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Powerfleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.