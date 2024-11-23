Primecap Management Co. CA Has $12.59 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in iRobot were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iRobot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in iRobot by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

IRBT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

