Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases New Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,068,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,964 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,883,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,423 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Savers Value Village by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 550,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 139,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $81,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SVV opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

