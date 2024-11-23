Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 391,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 605,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 727.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 1,776,867 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,809,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 418,603 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.88 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $289.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.97 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

