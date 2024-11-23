Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 15,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $19,152,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Tronox by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,830 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

