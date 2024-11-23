Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

