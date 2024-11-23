Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.