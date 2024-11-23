Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,340,784.75. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,740. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,053 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,909. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,177,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 756.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 499,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 441,256 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.