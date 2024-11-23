Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 475,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 360,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.9 %

FCN stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $185.93 and a one year high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

