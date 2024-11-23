Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 34.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $187.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

