Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 484 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.