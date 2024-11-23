Prospera Private Wealth LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 2,062.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 75,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,585.70. The trade was a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $79.05 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 48.36%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

