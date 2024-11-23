Prospera Private Wealth LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $3,018,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,204,019.58. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $205.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $215.68. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

