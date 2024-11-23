Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.53. 43,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 17,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

