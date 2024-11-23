Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after acquiring an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,502,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,006,000 after acquiring an additional 665,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after acquiring an additional 634,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,753. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

