Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

PMM stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

