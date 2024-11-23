Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 108.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $2,321,659. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

