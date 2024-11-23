Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target Raised to $37.50 at Citigroup

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $31.44 to $37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Qifu Technology stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Qifu Technology has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,560,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,293,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

