RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

