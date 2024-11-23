Raymond James Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$3.90

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.90 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

TSE:DML opened at C$3.32 on Friday. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$129,124.45. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

