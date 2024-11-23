Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,613 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

