Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

