Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southland were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Southland by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Southland during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southland by 111.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southland by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.05). Southland had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $173.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southland Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Southland from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

