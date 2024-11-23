Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

FedEx Stock Up 1.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $299.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.