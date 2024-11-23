Raymond R. Oneglia Sells 100,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.