Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.82.

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.48 million, a PE ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$9.46.

In related news, Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$309,425.10. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,016. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

