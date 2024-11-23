Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 640,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $216.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.10 and a twelve month high of $216.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

