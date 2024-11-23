Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $82.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 646.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

