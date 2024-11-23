RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RH by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in RH by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Up 6.8 %

RH stock opened at $368.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $370.96.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.14.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

