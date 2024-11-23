Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 126.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after acquiring an additional 856,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 470.2% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after acquiring an additional 445,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

