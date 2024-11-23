Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Price

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of ATKR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Atkore by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,599,000 after buying an additional 261,234 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 204,723 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,306,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

