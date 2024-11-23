Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $71.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

ENPH stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

