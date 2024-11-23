Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NABL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 815,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 664,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 371,013 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,146,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226,532 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in N-able by 1,041.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

