Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

RPRX opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,964,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,516,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 936,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,341 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

