RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.70.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $459,611.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,315.44. The trade was a 23.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,443,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in RPM International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 26,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $137.84 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $100.56 and a 1-year high of $138.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

