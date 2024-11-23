RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

NYSE RTX opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 68.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

