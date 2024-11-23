RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $26.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RXO stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. RXO has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 40.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of RXO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

