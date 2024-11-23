Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.66.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

