Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

