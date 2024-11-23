Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,287 shares of company stock worth $863,250. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

