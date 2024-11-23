Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 186.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126,244 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 200.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.82.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.