Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 732,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 53,678 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 209,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 34.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.72. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Dividend Announcement

Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

