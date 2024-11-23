Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,675,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

