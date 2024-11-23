Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $215.22 and a 12 month high of $282.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.