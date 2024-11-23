Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in International Seaways by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $41.40 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,175.57. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $723,780. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

