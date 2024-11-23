Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after buying an additional 191,742 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IWM stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $242.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

