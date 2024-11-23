Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 16,290 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,133,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,717,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freshworks by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 420,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,428.43. The trade was a 26.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,463 shares of company stock valued at $406,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

