Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.03 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

